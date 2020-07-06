Liv Morgan Says ‘Soon All Will Be Revealed’

Liv Morgan is getting cryptic as she teases what appears to be a storyline reveal to come. Morgan posted to her Twitter account on Monday afternoon/evening with a message which read simply, “Oct. 14th, 2019 …. soon all will be revealed.”

Morgan was made the final overall pick of the WWE Draft on that date, being crafted to Raw. She ended up returning to WWE TV two and a half months to crash the Lana/Bobby Lashley wedding,. saying that she was in love with Lana. They ended up feuding for a bit but the storyline was largely dropped and she’s been working with Natalya and then Ruby Riott in recent weeks.