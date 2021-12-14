Liv Morgan Suffers ‘Deep Brone Bruise’ and a ‘Strained Radial Collateral Ligament’ on WWE Raw

– On last night’s edition of Raw Talk following WWE Monday Night Raw, Matt Camp announced that Liv Morgan suffered a deep bone bruise and a strained radial collateral ligament in her right arm in the attack by Becky Lynch. WWE later announced the injuries, which you can see below.

Liv Morgan will get her chance at revenge against Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1 next month when she challenges Lynch again for the Raw Women’s Championship. The event is scheduled for January 1, 2022.