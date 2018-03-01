 

wrestling / News

Various News: Liv Morgan Suffers Minor Injury At Smackdown Taping, Opening Video For NJPW Anniversary Show

March 1, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Liv Morgan suffered a minor injury to her right thigh during the Smackdown taping on Tuesday. She said that someone was cutting a hole in her pants, as she was wearing them, and cut her skin. She said she was getting stitches but Ruby Riott corrected her and said “it’s stitch, as in singular, not plural.”

– NJPW has released the opening video for their 46th anniversary show on March 6.

