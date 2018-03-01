Various News: Liv Morgan Suffers Minor Injury At Smackdown Taping, Opening Video For NJPW Anniversary Show

– Liv Morgan suffered a minor injury to her right thigh during the Smackdown taping on Tuesday. She said that someone was cutting a hole in her pants, as she was wearing them, and cut her skin. She said she was getting stitches but Ruby Riott corrected her and said “it’s stitch, as in singular, not plural.”

Thank you everyone for your well wishes and condolences.. I am recovering and doing well. #LivGetsStitches — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 28, 2018

– NJPW has released the opening video for their 46th anniversary show on March 6.