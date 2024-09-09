Liv Morgan Takes Credit For ‘Retiring’ Becky Lynch

In an interview with Rusic and Rose (via Fightful), Liv Morgan spoke about her success in WWE in recent years, which includes, according to her, retiring Becky Lynch. Morgan defeated Lynch to become WWE Women’s World Champion earlier this year, and Lynch later took a hiatus from the company.

Morgan said: “I’m so happy and I’m so proud. I’m just trying to enjoy it all and do everything justice. Two time world champion. Two-time tag team champion. Money in the Bank winner. I single-handedly retired Becky Lynch. I’m the only person to defeat Rhea Ripley in the last two years, and I have Daddy Dom. I’m a very very very happy girl.“