Liv Morgan Says She’s Taking Time Off To Film a Big Movie

April 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Liv Morgan 4-28-25 Image Credit: WWE

Liv Morgan is taking some time off from WWE, revealing on Raw that she’s filming a “big Hollywood movie.” Monday night’s show saw Morgan tell Nick Aldis that she needed time off to film a movie. Aldis approved the request and said the paperwork is filed.

No word on what movie Morgan is filming or when she’ll be back.

