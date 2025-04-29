wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Says She’s Taking Time Off To Film a Big Movie
April 28, 2025 | Posted by
Liv Morgan is taking some time off from WWE, revealing on Raw that she’s filming a “big Hollywood movie.” Monday night’s show saw Morgan tell Nick Aldis that she needed time off to film a movie. Aldis approved the request and said the paperwork is filed.
No word on what movie Morgan is filming or when she’ll be back.
Let's see what kind of CHAMPION "Dirty" Dom is gonna be!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fOnU1UJyoH
— WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2025
