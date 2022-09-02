wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Teases New Acting Role
September 2, 2022 | Posted by
Liv Morgan recently spoke with Metro UK and teased that she has landed an acting role, though she wouldn’t provide any other details.
“I have a special surprise coming up as far as acting that I cannot say anything about,” she told Metro UK. “I cannot give a clue without it being very obvious. But there is some news coming out very, very, very soon that is a literal dream come true! I’m sure if you think about it hard enough, you can figure it out.”
Morgan, who is the current WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, recently had a role in The Kill Room which stars Samuel L. Jackson, Maya Hawke, and Uma Thurman. That film is currently in post-production.
