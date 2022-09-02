Liv Morgan Teases New Acting Role

Liv Morgan recently spoke with Metro UK and teased that she has landed an acting role, though she wouldn’t provide any other details.

“I have a special surprise coming up as far as acting that I cannot say anything about,” she told Metro UK. “I cannot give a clue without it being very obvious. But there is some news coming out very, very, very soon that is a literal dream come true! I’m sure if you think about it hard enough, you can figure it out.”

Morgan, who is the current WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, recently had a role in The Kill Room which stars Samuel L. Jackson, Maya Hawke, and Uma Thurman. That film is currently in post-production.