Liv Morgan Teases New Project She Can’t Wait for Fans to See

May 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Liv Morgan

– WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shared a tweet today possibly hinting at another project she was working on in front of the camera last year when she was off WWE TV due to an injury. You can check out her tweet below.

Liv Morgan wrote, “Just because I wasn’t on TV much in 2019, doesn’t mean I wasn’t on camera.. I can’t wait for you all to see this project. The good, the bad, & the REAL.”

