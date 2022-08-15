Liv Morgan Teases Possible Change To Her Look

It appears as if Liv Morgan may have a different hair look, as the Smackdown star teased on Twitter today. Morgan posted to Twitter on Monday with a photoshopped pic of herself with dark hair and, when told by Fiona Nova “if you get black hair, i’m going to go feral,” she replied:

“Stay tuned”

You can see the posts below. Morgan is set to defend her championship against Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 4th.