Liv Morgan Teases Possible Change To Her Look

August 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

It appears as if Liv Morgan may have a different hair look, as the Smackdown star teased on Twitter today. Morgan posted to Twitter on Monday with a photoshopped pic of herself with dark hair and, when told by Fiona Nova “if you get black hair, i’m going to go feral,” she replied:

“Stay tuned”

You can see the posts below. Morgan is set to defend her championship against Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 4th.

