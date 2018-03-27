WWE News: Liv Morgan Thinks The Riott Squad Can Take Ronda Rousey, The Club Bash The Miztourage, Promos For Tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge

– In a post on Twitter, Liv Morgan said that The Riott Squad could take on Ronda Rousey. She wrote:

Riott squad can so take on Ronda — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 27, 2018

– After last night’s RAW, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had some words for The Miztourage (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas), including calling them “NERDS.”

– Here are promos for tonight’s episode of the Mixed Match Challenge, featuring Bobby Roode & Charlotte Flair vs. Finn Balor and Sasha Banks.