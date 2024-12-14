– Speaking to The Mirror in a recent interview, Liv Morgan spoke about her career, a possible WrestleMania in London, and more. Below are some highlights:

Morgan on the British and European crowds: “Y’all are so vocal! You make all your opinions known. You guys have the most creative chants. We don’t get to visit you guys very often and so I think it’s only fitting and it’s only right that we show more respect and more love to you guys. You guys give so much to us and so we’re excited to spend more time together.”

Liv Morgan on a possible WrestleMania in London: “I think WrestleMania in London would be huge, I think that would be bananas, nuts, crazy. I think it’s going to be the most high energy WrestleMania ever. And I know we’d all love to feed off of that crazy, chaotic, amazing energy that fans would give us. I’m here and I’m ready for it and if there’s anything I can do to help make it happen I would do. I have my Ginger Spice gear, like in my closet waiting to whip it out again. So that’s got to be worth it just on its own, right?”

On reaching the next level: “I think the time off really just took me to the next level. I think just for me personally, I just feel like a different human, I feel like a different performer, a different champion than I was before. I am way more confident this time around. I’m way more sure of myself. I am so much smarter. I’m so much craftier. And I am so much more ready to do whatever it takes to be the woman on top and to stay the woman on top. That was not my mindset before at all, before I just felt so lucky to be champion and now I know that you guys are lucky that I’m your champion.”

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 2025 in Las Vegas. WWE has not yet announced the plans for WrestleMania 42.