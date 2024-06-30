wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Throws Out Opening Pitch at Boston Red Sox Game
June 30, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan threw out the opening pitch for today’s Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston. MLB released a video of the moment on social media.
Liv Morgan commented on today’s event, taking a shot at her rival, former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. She wrote on social media, “Better arm than @RheaRipley_WWE, huh? 🤗” You can view that clip below:
WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan threw out the 1st pitch today at Fenway Park!
Whatcha think @DomMysterio35? 👀 pic.twitter.com/NfCz639Sq6
— MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2024
Better arm than @RheaRipley_WWE , huh? 🤗 https://t.co/WrmZHLSx4v
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 30, 2024