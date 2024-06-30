Liv Morgan Throws Out Opening Pitch at Boston Red Sox Game

– WWE Superstar and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan threw out the opening pitch for today’s Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston. MLB released a video of the moment on social media.

Liv Morgan commented on today’s event, taking a shot at her rival, former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. She wrote on social media, “Better arm than @RheaRipley_WWE, huh? 🤗” You can view that clip below: