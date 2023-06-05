Liv Morgan References Torn Shoulder During UpUpDownDown Livestream

Liv Morgan is out of action due to injury, and she referenced the shoulder injury during an UpUpDownDown livestream. The livestream saw Mansoor defending Mace’s UpUpDownDown Champion as Mace couldn’t be there, with Morgan the #1 contender.

As Fightful notes, Mansoor questioned whether Morgan is even cleared to compete in esport when she’s not cleared for the ring. Morgan replied:

“I’m like sitting at home with my torn shoulder and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m really excited to win that UpUpDownDown championship, I’m really excited to beat Mace. His kid ‘just so happened’ to have a ‘recital.’ I’d like to see that footage of that recital, just saying. So, you send your friend out [Mansoor], you know what, even with one shoulder, I’m still going to beat you.”

Sadly, Morgan’s injury may have factored in as Mansoor was able to successfully defend the title in Street Fighter VI against Morgan despite a valiant effort by the challenger.