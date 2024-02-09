Liv Morgan On Training For Her Return From Injury, Keeping Her Plans Secret

Liv Morgan returned from injury at the WWE Royal Rumble, and she recently discussed making her return plus more. Morgan appeared on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and talked about working with Natalya and TJ Wilson to return to the ring, keeping her plans secret going forward and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On training for her return: “Obviously, I suffered a very severe injury, and Nattie and TJ were nice enough and kind enough to open The Dungeon to me, to kind of get me back to where I want to be, get me back to where I need to be, to fine-tune, to really hone in, to rebuild and regrow, and so I can’t say enough good things about The Dungeon and what Nattie and TJ are doing for wrestling as a whole. But yeah, I’m just trying to be my best. I think that’s my big thing this year is giving myself the opportunity to see how good, great I can be and really to get out my own way. So that’s just part of the building blocks there, just trying to stay on top of my game.”

On not revealing all of her plans: “This business is so funny in the aspect of, you’ll never know it all. You’ll never learn it all, there’s infinite things where you’ll never know it all. But I want to know it all so bad. We have secrets. We have some things in our pocket, but we’re gonna keep it a little bit close because also I learned in my time off that you can’t show all your hands, you can’t show all your cards. I can’t let you know my motivation for everything, I can’t let you know my exact plans because that would quite literally ruin everything. So there’s some things that I just gotta keep to myself at this point. If you guys all watch me, you’ll see what’s in tune.”