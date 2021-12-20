wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Tries to Ambush Becky Lynch In New WWE Video
Liv Morgan tried to get the jump on Becky Lynch ahead of their match at WWE Day 1, attacking her in a new video. WWE posted video of Morgan trying to ambush Lynch at a training facility while training, but the woman she attacks with a kendo stick isn’t actually Lynch.
The camera Lynch then cuts to behind Morgan, where Lynch is standing. She snags the kendo stick and they begin brawling until Lynch takes over, attacking Liv with the stick. Morgan takes back control but Lynch flees the ring and reveals this was all part of a plan and orders the other trainees to attack Morgan. Morgan leaves and Lynch yells after her to close the video.
The two will face off in a rematch for Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship at Day 1.,
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surprise Surprise! @YaOnlyLivvOnce attempts to ambush @BeckyLynchWWE while training for #WWEDay1! pic.twitter.com/AuvlRjT7zM
— WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2021
