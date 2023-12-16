– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was arrested on Thursday, December 14 for possession of marijuana. According to an update by Fightful Select, there’s rumored to not be any heat on the former WWE SmackDown and Women’s Tag Team Champion after the arrest.

A WWE staff member said there is “absolutely no heat on Morgan,” with the staffer saying, “Liv has not been on TV, did not alter creative plans, and was honest about the situation. There are no issues with her whatsoever.”

Additionally, a top WWE talent reportedly said to Fightful that Morgan is very well liked in WWE, stating, “Everybody liked Liv before, everybody still likes Liv. We’ll get our jokes off, and she’ll get hers off and nobody will be thinking about it soon enough.”

Another WWE talent reportedly pointed out that Morgan was released from jail on Thursday, and she was already back on X, promoting SmackDown by Friday, which you can view here. Also, while marijuana is one of the restricted substances for the WWE Wellness Policy, the company has reportedly not tested for it for years. A failed drug test for marijuana previously resulted in a $2,500 fine.

Liv Morgan has been out of action since July due to a shoulder injury.