– WWE’s Adam Pearance has announced that Carmella and Asuka will have a chance to resolve their issues tomorrow night on SmackDown. The two women will face off in SmackDown vs. Raw one-on-one match. You can see Pearce’s announcement on the match below.

Both women are also competing in the women’s Elimination Chamber match at this weekend’s event. Tomorrow’s SmackDown is being held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, and it will be the go-home show before Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event. Here’s the current lineup for tomorrow’s Friday Night SmackDown:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Madcap Moss

* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi & Natalya

* Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders

* Asuka vs. Carmella