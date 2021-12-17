Liv Morgan Wants ‘Liv Girl’ To Be at WWE Day 1

Liv Morgan would love the ‘Disappointed Liv Girl’ who became a viral meme after last week’s Raw to be at WWE Day 1 for her Raw Women’s Title rematch. As noted earlier this week, the young girl who went viral with her disappointed look after Morgan lost her shot at Becky Lynch’s title caught Morgan’s attention, and she discussed the girl during an Instagram Live session with ProSieben MAXX

“I love Liv Girl,’ Morgan said (per Fightful. “I would really like to have her family and her to be at Day 1. I would love that. I would love to cheer her up and win for her. I hate that I feel like I disappointed her and made her upset. I would love to do this for her and for her to be there,” she said in an Instagram live with ProSieben MAXX.”

Lynch had her own supporter on this week’s Raw in a girl that was heckling Morgan during her promo segment with Lynch. Morgan acknowledged she was aware of the girl, saying, “I did [know about her]. The crowd was rowdy that night. The whole time I was talking, she was like, ‘You suck Liv, I love Becky.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this little girl doesn’t like me, she’s so mad at me,’ and I’m standing right next to her. It was funny. I heard her the entire time. I didn’t know she stuck her tongue out at me though until after.”

Morgan will face Lynch for the Championship at Day 1 on January 1st.