Liv Morgan Wants the Dancers Back on Raw Underground

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze voiced her displeasure over the utilization of women dancers for Raw Underground during the segment’s debut last week. The dancers were not used for Raw Underground on last night’s show, and it looks like WWE Superstar Liv Morgan took note via Twitter.

Liv Morgan tweeted, “Hey .. #RawUndwrground… can we bring back the dancers next week?” You can view her tweet on the subject below.