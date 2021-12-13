Liv Morgan Wants To Meet ‘Disappointed Liv Girl’ From Last Week’s Raw

Liv Morgan says she would like to meet the “Disappointed Liv Girl” from last week’s Raw and say hello. When Becky Lynch defeated Morgan on last week’s show to retain the Raw Women’s Championship, the camera cut to a young girl in the crowd who quickly went viral for her look of disappointment.

Morgan was on WWE El Brunch and acknowledged that she had seen the photo of the girl, saying she’d like to meet her. “I want to find her and send her a letter or a video,” she said (per Fightful. “I just want to thank her for supporting and watching and being there. I just want to apologize if I disappointed her, but I want to let her know that this isn’t over with and I’m going to keep on fighting. I definitely want to find her somehow and say hello. She’s so cute.”