Liv Morgan Warns Her Fans To Watch Out For Scammers Posing As Her

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In posts on Twitter, Liv Morgan warned her fans against scam accounts on social media posing as her in attempt to get money out of people.

She wrote: “Guys I’ve been sent so many emails of horror stories about people making fake accounts and emails pretending to be me & asking for huge amounts of money. This really makes me so sad. Please don’t use my name to con people out of their hard earned money. Please please please. A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop.

