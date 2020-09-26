Liv Morgan Was Never Considered For Sister Abigail Role

Ahead of Liv Morgan’s return to WWE television in late 2019, there were fan theories on the internet suggesting that she would end up playing Sister Abigail, a character often mentioned by Bray Wyatt but never shown. In an interview with SportsKeeda, Morgan said that she was never going to be Sister Abigail and never wanted to be.

She said: “I think it’s very flattering fanfiction. I, I was never, you know, respectfully, hoping to be Sister Abigail. I was never pushing to be Sister Abigail. I went away for a while and I’m finding myself and I’m exploring myself and I have all these thoughts and emotions and I’m trying to let people know without literally saying it. And they just, kind of , wanted me to return so bad. I think that that was, they felt that was it. They felt that that was it. That was what I was going to be doing. That’s a very flattering, you know, fanfic. But all it is is fanfic.“