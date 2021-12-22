Liv Morgan on When She Felt the Fans Start to Support Her, Doing What Feels Right

– During a recent interview with BT Sport, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan discussed the moment when she felt the fans starting to support her. Below are some highlights and a clip from the interview:

Liv Morgan on when she felt the crowd start to support her: “I think leading up to Money in the Bank. I think that was really just the first time I was like, ‘Whoa! They’re here with me. They are wanting this for me.’ There was one specific moment. It was on a Monday Night RAW, and it was during a commercial break. I cut a promo to the crowd just talking about Money In The Bank and how this is finally my time and I’m ready. And they just broke into ‘You deserve it’ chants, and it just filled my whole entire heart. And in that moment, I just was like, they’re on this journey with me. You know like they’re here and they’re wanting this. It was that very moment where I just was like, ‘Wow!'”

On if there’s something she figured out to make that moment: “No! *Laughs* I haven’t figured anything out! Um no, I just honestly, I try to be myself and I try to do what feels right. And I love the fans so much. I love to relate to them. I love to let them know that, you know, I listen to them. I also watch them. And I think we just kind of have developed this organic relationship. You know, they’ve seen me grow. I’ve been in the WWE since I was 20 years old. I’m 27 now. They’ve just seen me progress, and so, I feel like they feel like they’ve been on this journey with me, which they totally have. I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for them.”

Liv Morgan will get another shot at the Raw Women’s Championship when she faces Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022.

