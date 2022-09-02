Liv Morgan Reveals Which Acting Roles She’d Love to Do

In a recent interview with Metro, Liv Morgan talked about which acting roles she’d love to take on. The performer is already scheduled for her Hollywood debut in The Kill Room alongside Maya Hawke, Uma Thurman, and Samuel L. Jackson, but other things are seemingly on the horizon, and as noted she has teased that she has a “special surprise coming up as far as acting” that she couldn’t get into.

When asked about what roles she would be interested, she said, “There’s so many roles I would love to play right now that are already being done that — I missed my generation. I would love to play Harley Quinn, I’d love to play Barbie! Those two ships have sailed. “Maybe when I’m 50 I’ll still look incredible and I’ll finally be able to reprise my dream roles.”