Liv Morgan Reveals Her WrestleMania 37 Goals, Expectations For Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

In a recent interview with Dayton 24/7, Liv Morgan discussed wanting to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 37, expectations for Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Liv Morgan on her goals for WrestleMania 37: “I want to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. If I had the choice, Ruby and I are going to win our first championships in WWE and it’s going to be the Tag Team Championships and all is going to be right in the world.”

On her expectations for the Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair match: “I’m really looking forward to Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. That’s going to be a show-stealer. They have so much to prove, as far as Bianca showing she is one of the best and Sasha maintaining. They’re going to absolutely have an outstanding matchup. It’s a toss-up. It’s crazy because when I started in WWE, Sasha was already considered one of the best and I’m looking up to her. To be a couple years in and Bianca starts and I see her in the same light. I watched her take her first bump and here she is going for the title at WrestleMania against Sasha. I’m so excited for it.”