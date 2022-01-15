Liv Morgan Recalls WWE Pitching Alternate Name For Her, Talks Biggest Mentors She’s Had With the Company

In a recent interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Liv Morgan discussed how she got her name in WWE, the biggest mentors she’s had with the company, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Liv Morgan on how she got her name in WWE and the alternate name that was pitched to her: “The real background is that when you arrive to the Performance Center, when it’s time to create your character, you send in a list of names. I must’ve sent in three different lists of names and they thought all my names were so terrible. All the names I picked they thought were so bad. So, literally, I show up to TV one day at Full Sail for an NXT taping, and they pulled me aside and were like, ‘Alright, you’re either Liv Morgan or your Liv Gallows.’ And I was like, ‘I guess I pick Liv Morgan.’ I always liked the name Liv. I didn’t really like Morgan, but I grew to love it. I grew to love it all. I’ve found so many little puns to use Liv for and fun little things. Smackdown Liv, You Only Liv Once, Liv Is Life, Watch Me Liv. I can go on and on and on.”

On the biggest mentors she’s had with the company: “I feel like I’ve had so many. I’ve had so many people luckily on my side and on my team that just want the best for me. Natalya has been so great. TJ [Wilson] has been so great. Bayley, Tamina. Tons of people in the back as far as production and the writing team. They’ve all just been really, really gracious and happy for me, especially over the last couple of months now that I’m getting all these cool opportunities. It’s been really great and really nice.”

On keeping in touch with her former Riott squad teammates Ruby Soho and Sarah Logan: “Of course. I keep in touch with them both even though we’re all doing such crazy different things right now. We always make sure to check in. I loved the Riott Squad. Those were the most fun days of my career on-screen and backstage. We had such a great time traveling the world together.”

