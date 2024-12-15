wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Fends Off IYO SKY At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Rhea Ripley Faces Off With Liv
Liv Morgan managed to retain her Women’s World title at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, but her title reign isn’t by any means safe. After taking a knee from IYO SKY that managed to bloody her nose, Morgan was able to hit ObLIVion to retain the title. After the match, Rhea Ripley came out to confront Morgan. The two stared each other down as the show went to commercial.
Morgan is in the middle of her second reign as champion. She has held the belt for 204 days after winning it at WWE King and Queen of the Ring on May 4.
This is going to be good.
The Women's World Championship is on the line NEXT at #SNME! pic.twitter.com/g3Qz6RksHN
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024
The Liv Morgan World Tour has come to Long Island! 🔥@YaOnlyLivvOnce #SNME pic.twitter.com/PgylsJOAZu
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024
.@Iyo_SkyWWE is FLYING around! 😳 #SNME pic.twitter.com/cJivTLMKG7
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024
.@YaOnlyLivvOnce is FIRED UP! 😤 #SNME pic.twitter.com/FjPTVKiZYK
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024
😱 😱 😱@Iyo_SkyWWE wouldn't stop! #SNME pic.twitter.com/118EDsIAtF
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024
The Liv Morgan World Tour rolls on! 👊@YaOnlyLivvOnce outlasts @Iyo_SkyWWE at #SNME! pic.twitter.com/rKLqh2bjEA
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024
MAMI'S HERE. 😈#SNME pic.twitter.com/t8ldiJSouz
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Explains What Made Jesse Ventura Such a Great Commentator
- Drew McIntyre Sounds Off: Says Few People Checked On Him During Hiatus, Doesn’t Care About Internet Opinions
- Possible Spoilers on Main Event For First WWE RAW on Netflix
- Rikishi Says Jacob Fatu Asked Gangrel For Permission to Use His Finisher