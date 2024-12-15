Liv Morgan Fends Off IYO SKY At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Rhea Ripley Faces Off With Liv

Liv Morgan managed to retain her Women’s World title at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, but her title reign isn’t by any means safe. After taking a knee from IYO SKY that managed to bloody her nose, Morgan was able to hit ObLIVion to retain the title. After the match, Rhea Ripley came out to confront Morgan. The two stared each other down as the show went to commercial.

Morgan is in the middle of her second reign as champion. She has held the belt for 204 days after winning it at WWE King and Queen of the Ring on May 4.