Liv Morgan On Expectations For WWE SummerSlam Match With Ronda Rousey, Her Response To Her Critics

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Liv Morgan discussed her response to her critics, the expectations for her SummerSlam match with Ronda Rousey, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Liv Morgan on her response to her critics: “You could have the most perfect painting, the most perfect drawing, the most perfect human in the world, and someone is not gonna like it. I enjoy the good just as much as I enjoy the bad. It’s just something that, luckily, has never bothered me. I don’t know. Everyone has their opinion, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. It’s kind of like what you think about me is none of my business. If you love me, if you hate me, I can only do what I feel is right and that’s something I’ve kind of done my whole career is stay as true to me as I possibly could.”

On the expectations for her SummerSlam match with Ronda Rousey: “It’s actually insane because I was serving wings as Ronda Rousey was winning her championships. I watched her from my job as she was absolutely dominating women in the UFC. I think Ronda remembers how it felt for her to win her first championship, for her to feel vindicated – that moment of ‘I’m going to protect this with my whole entire life.’ I know she’s stronger than me, I get it and understand. She might be more technically skilled at fighting – she 100 percent is more technically skilled at fighting. But I didn’t grow up with goals to be a UFC champion or an Olympic athlete. I grew up wanting to be a WWE superstar and WWE champion. It’s what I spent my whole entire life working for. I’m not discrediting that she has all these other accolades, but she didn’t work her whole life for this. I did. I worked my whole entire life for this, and I know it’s not gonna be easy and it’s gonna be the fight of my life. But there’s no way, in my mind, that I’m leaving SummerSlam without this championship. She’s gonna have to break my arm.”

