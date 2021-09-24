Liv Morgan On Why She’s Ready To Be a Top Women’s Star In WWE, Potential Tag Team With Toni Storm

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Liv Morgan discussed why she thinks she’s ready to be a stop women’s star in WWE, a potential tag team with Toni Storm, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Liv Morgan on why she thinks she’s ready to be a top women’s star in WWE: “I feel like the past two years of my career, I’ve had moments where I feel like I’ve had so much momentum and I’m just about to break through and then I don’t. I do feel this time is different. I like to think positively and I’m very glass half full. So when I look back, I’m like, maybe I wasn’t as ready as I thought. And that’s why I didn’t break through. You know? Even though I wanted it just the same, maybe I just wasn’t ready as a performer. But now I feel so much more like, I guess, well-rounded, that I’m just ready. I’m ready for that top spot. I’m ready to be that girl. And so I definitely feel like after Money in the Bank, I’m just gonna keep the momentum going until I’m SmackDown Women’s Champion.”

On wanting to focus on being a singles competitor: “I definitely want to focus on being a singles competitor right now. I feel like, just me personally in my career, I feel like that’s just where I am mentally at. I want to be in the same conversation as Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and Bayley. That’s my goal.”

On a potential tag team with Toni Storm: “I’ve been a little bit sour on tag teams ever since the Riott Squad, and I told myself I would not be in another tag team. But if I had to team with anyone, I’d pick Toni Storm. So I’m only open to tag teaming with Toni Storm. I think she’s just an incredible competitor. I watched Toni work way before she even got to WWE. I’m a big fan of her work. I just like her work rate. I know she goes out there every single time and tries to have the best match that she could possibly have. And so I just appreciate that quality of her. Also, you know, our hair kinda looks alike. So aesthetically we look cool (laughs). I just think Toni’s great.”