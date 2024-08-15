wrestling / News

Liv Morgan & Zelina Vega Take Shots at Each Other on Social Media

August 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Liv Morgan Zelina Vega WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and WWE Superstar Zelina Vega have been going at it on social media. It was prompted by Vega responding to a comment on X by another user about Liv wanting Dominik Mysterio’s sloppy seconds. Vega initially commented, “She wants? Dominik’s? Sloppy? Seconds? …sooo she wants Rhea? Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm”

That prompted Liv Morgan to later fire back, “Girl u sitting at home making ur own vignettes, shut up ZV” Zelina Vega then responded, “Wow maybe she was actually better at that comeback because she had time to sit and think about it for a day. God forbid you give her a live mic *shakes in boots* Thx for watching tho 😘”

Liv Morgan later shot back in returned. She wrote, “Pleaaaaaase I get a live mic almost every week. I am the Womens World Champion, I am the show darling. I’m sorry you can’t relate. But maybeeee you’d get the mic a little more if people in the actual arena cared about a thing you did 👉👈 but hey.. you’ll always have your Twitter trends 🖤”

You can view that wild exchange below:

