Liv Morgan’s Criminal Case In Florida Has Been Closed

PWInsider.com reports that the criminal case involving Liv Morgan in Sumter County, Florida has officially ended.

In December 2023, Morgan was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), possession of drug equipment, and possession of drugs, potentially synthetic cannabinoid. The most serious charge, possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid, was dropped in January due to lack of evidence.

Late last month, Morgan’s attorney entered a plea of Nolo-Contendere for the charge, meaning Morgan accepted conviction as if a guilty plea had been entered, but does not officially admit guilt to the charges.

Morgan has been fined for $543.00 with the court records only mentioning the fine and not any further punishment.

Morgan made her return to WWE from injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble and will wrestle at the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia later this month.