wrestling / News
Live Episode of AEW Unrestricted With Tony Khan Set For Starrcast VI
August 2, 2023 | Posted by
Tony Khan will be the guest on a live episode of AEW Unrestricted at Starrcast VI. Starrcast announced on Wednesday that Khan will be the guest for the episode, which will be hosted by Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington and will take place over All Out weekend.
Starrcast VI takes place from September 1st to the 3rd in Chicago.
AEW UNRESTRICTED: LIVE!
Making a rare appearance, #AEW CEO, GM, & Head of Creative Tony Khan takes the #Starrcast stage!
Joined by hosts Aubrey Edwards & Will Washington, hear from the man himself about all things AEW!
Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale: https://t.co/VTjob38HHy pic.twitter.com/l7zZ8tMu1V
— #StarrcastVI (@StarrcastEvents) August 3, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On Re-Signing The Elite, Updates on Bryan Danielson & Jamie Hayter
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Having Discussions to Bring in Former WWE Champion
- Vince McMahon and WWE Issue Statements on Federal Investigation Into McMahon
- Tony Khan Responds To Triple H’s ‘Secondary Promotion’ Comment, Says All In Match Announcements Begin Tonight