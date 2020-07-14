Join the Live Chat For FOX Sports 1’s Survivor Series 2016 Replay

FOX Sports 1 is airing the 2016 Survivor Series event tonight and as has been the norm lately, we’ve set up a live chat to allow fans to discuss the show. The card for the event was as follows:

* Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg

* Team Smackdown (AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton and Shane McMahon) vs. Team RAW (Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins)

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: The Brian Kendrick (c) vs. Kalisto

* Team RAW (Cesaro & Sheamus, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Big E & Kofi Kingston and Primo & Epico) vs. Team Smackdown (American Alpha, Breezango, The Hype Bros, The Usos and Heath Slater & Rhyno)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) vs. Sami Zayn

* Team RAW (Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nia Jax & Alicia Fox) vs. Team Smackdown (Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Naomi & Natalya)

