WWE News: Live Extreme Rules Preview Show Announced, Natalya Talks Rescue Animals, Nikki Bella on Kid’s Choice Award
– WWE is set to present a live Extreme Rules preview show on Sunday before the PPV. The WWE Now preview will air on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube starting at 2 PM ET and will feature Champion Ricochet, Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin:
WWE Now goes live before WWE Extreme Rules 2019
– Natalya wrote a new column for the Calgary Sun discussing the importance and value of rescue animals.
– Nikki Bella posted to Instagram with pics from the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards, as well as her reaction to winning the “Queen of Swag” Award:
Had a blast at the @nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards yesterday!! Can’t wait for you to tune in Saturday August 10th to see if I won the Queen of Swag!!! And so wish I could remember what I was saying to @theartemc on the orange carpet lol seemed very important 😜 And the last shot would be my total slime face! #kcs #queenofswag #nickelodeon #sprwmn #redone #stellamccartney #giuseppezanotti #gettyimages #greggdeguire #neilsonbernard #kidschoicesports
