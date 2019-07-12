WWE News: Live Extreme Rules Preview Show Announced, Natalya Talks Rescue Animals, Nikki Bella on Kid’s Choice Award

– WWE is set to present a live Extreme Rules preview show on Sunday before the PPV. The WWE Now preview will air on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube starting at 2 PM ET and will feature Champion Ricochet, Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin:

Cathy Kelley, Mike Rome and Kayla Braxton will host a live preview of WWE Extreme Rules 2019 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The live preview will feature United States Champion Ricochet, Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin. Ricochet will offer his thoughts on the reunited Club and its leader, AJ Styles, who will battle him for the U.S. Title on Sunday. Also, Evans and Corbin will provide insight into their preparation for the Winners Take All Match against Universal Champion Seth Rollins & Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Don’t miss this unique, live look at Superstars before WWE Extreme Rules, streaming this Sunday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

– Natalya wrote a new column for the Calgary Sun discussing the importance and value of rescue animals.

– Nikki Bella posted to Instagram with pics from the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards, as well as her reaction to winning the “Queen of Swag” Award: