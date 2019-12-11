Live Gate Money From CMLL’s Weekly Show Reportedly Stolen

– The live gate from CMLL’s latest weekly show was reportedly stolen by armed assailants today. Super Luchas reports that the money from the show, which took place yesterday, was stolen by three armed individuals at 1 PM local time.

According to the report, the suspects went to the venue under the pretext of asking for information and, once inside, threatened employees with their weapons. While the exact amount of money isn’t known, it’s estimated to be around 230,000 pesos, or about $11,940.

Police responded to a call about the theft but were unable to apprehend the individuals. No injuries were reported.

The show had a 75% capacity and eas headlined by Caristico, Titan and Star Jr. vs. Cuatrero, Forastero and Ephesto.