Live GCW Say You Will Results 01.15.22: Gresham vs. 2 Cold Scorpio, Cardona Trashes ECW TV Title, More

Results from the GCW Say You Will event on Saturday night are below. The show took place at the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, IL and aired on FITE TV.

* 6-Way Scramble: Gringo Loco defeated Nick Wayne, Alex Zayne, Ninja Mack, Dark Sheik, & Dante Leon in a 6-Way Scramble Match

* Tony Deppen defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Blake Christian defeated Bandido

* Jonathan Gresham defeated 2 Cold Scorpio to retain the ROH World Title. After the match, Blake Christian came down to the ring and faced off with Gresham before the two shook hands.

* AJ Gray defeated PCO to win the GCW Extreme Title

* Ricky Morton defeated Matt Cardona. Prior to the match, Cardona and Chelsea Green came out with the ECW TV Title (Cardona proclaimed himself the new ECW TV Champion after defeating Rhino, the last ECW TV Title holder, at GCW Most Notorious last night) and proceed to toss the belt into the trash. Cardona said he didn’t get Paul Heyman’s permission to use the belt, that the last time he spoke to Heyman was two years ago when he wrote Heyman (then working for WWE) a letter telling him he just wanted to wrestle, only to be released by WWE two days later, and that Heyman could kiss his ass. After the match, Joey Janela came down and saved Morton from a beating from Cardona.

* Allie Katch defeated Kylie Rae. After the match, Jeff Jarrett hit Katch with a guitar shot.

* The Briscoes defeated The Rejects (Reed Bentley & John Wayne Murdoch) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

