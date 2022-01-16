wrestling / News
Live GCW Say You Will Results 01.15.22: Gresham vs. 2 Cold Scorpio, Cardona Trashes ECW TV Title, More
Results from the GCW Say You Will event on Saturday night are below. The show took place at the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, IL and aired on FITE TV.
* 6-Way Scramble: Gringo Loco defeated Nick Wayne, Alex Zayne, Ninja Mack, Dark Sheik, & Dante Leon in a 6-Way Scramble Match
* Tony Deppen defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey
* Blake Christian defeated Bandido
* Jonathan Gresham defeated 2 Cold Scorpio to retain the ROH World Title. After the match, Blake Christian came down to the ring and faced off with Gresham before the two shook hands.
* AJ Gray defeated PCO to win the GCW Extreme Title
* Ricky Morton defeated Matt Cardona. Prior to the match, Cardona and Chelsea Green came out with the ECW TV Title (Cardona proclaimed himself the new ECW TV Champion after defeating Rhino, the last ECW TV Title holder, at GCW Most Notorious last night) and proceed to toss the belt into the trash. Cardona said he didn’t get Paul Heyman’s permission to use the belt, that the last time he spoke to Heyman was two years ago when he wrote Heyman (then working for WWE) a letter telling him he just wanted to wrestle, only to be released by WWE two days later, and that Heyman could kiss his ass. After the match, Joey Janela came down and saved Morton from a beating from Cardona.
* Allie Katch defeated Kylie Rae. After the match, Jeff Jarrett hit Katch with a guitar shot.
* The Briscoes defeated The Rejects (Reed Bentley & John Wayne Murdoch) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles
Speedball went NUTS@Tony_Deppen @SpeedballBailey #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/QiAhI3ujau
— 🎬Pink Lady Takes Manhattan🌃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 16, 2022
Okay Blake Christian. We see you. #GCWSayYouWill @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/K2gMBnSsEB
— Masked & Vaxxedhausen (@FTRHayabusa) January 16, 2022
Bandido is just Amazing! #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/EntcEcnd3n
— Miguel Rodriguez (@miguel_____14) January 16, 2022
Always nice to have Bandido bless our screens. 🇲🇽#GCWSayYouWill @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/qhbBce680S
— Masked & Vaxxedhausen (@FTRHayabusa) January 16, 2022
SLUMMMBERRRRRRR OHH THAT BROTHA GONEEEE #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/9gpkvBnBt5
— 𝙬𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙣 (@wokenremastered) January 16, 2022
2 Cold fkng Scorpio! 😮 #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/AG9tHGKlp4
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 16, 2022
Gresham with the brutality! #GCWSayYouWill @TheJonGresham pic.twitter.com/lOTCcRCqTg
— 🎬Pink Lady Takes Manhattan🌃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 16, 2022
A tale of two worlds @TheJonGresham #GCWSayYouWill @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/9zk5Q02clj
— Andrew (@HeartBreakDrip) January 16, 2022
Sleeper Hold Escape #GCWSayYouWill @TheJonGresham pic.twitter.com/WX0B2TcLHn
— 𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖉𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 (@AshDabbath) January 16, 2022
Check out this match sometime if you get a chance. Really fun!#GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/uS1mZ1IpBH
— Matt (@DisserTatt) January 16, 2022
first time Scorpio has removed the face mask for almost 2 years! #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/aJP7X3t07U
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 16, 2022
It's alive. It's aliiiive.
When PCO's in the ring, expect at least one person to test their pain threshold. #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/cKV64ebSqn
— Robbie S. (@KHsNotebook) January 16, 2022
Buenos noches Gregory #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/N7figRuF8v
— 🎬Pink Lady Takes Manhattan🌃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 16, 2022
Noooooooo #GCWSayYouWill #SayYouWONT @TheMattCardona @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/gtFALnRgWY
— 🎬Pink Lady Takes Manhattan🌃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 16, 2022
This is why @TheMattCardona is my hero #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/ge6rEhlYRn
— Matt (@DisserTatt) January 16, 2022
Find someone that loves you the way GCW fans hate Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.
Or maybe how Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green hate GCW fans. Whichever. #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/3QBufl8jaP
— Robbie S. (@KHsNotebook) January 16, 2022
Looks better than the Impact World Title, tbh.#GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/93X3JGFyyY
— Joel Pearl | TimAndJoelPod.com (@JoelPearl) January 16, 2022
“I would formally like to introduce.. your ECW Television Champion, Matthew Cordona” #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/2QdidPGr8v
— 𝙬𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙣 (@wokenremastered) January 16, 2022
BOOOOOOOOO #GCWSayYouWill @TheMattCardona @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/3lLOv9oTDk
— 🎬Pink Lady Takes Manhattan🌃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 16, 2022
@RichHomieJuice is out here collecting belts like Thanos #AndNew GCW Hardcore Champion #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/4b5Uh1PlQk
— JT (@markswithmics2) January 16, 2022
@RealRickyMorton is about to kick some @GCWrestling_ ass for the second night in a row. He’s 65 years young!#GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/xkAbU09SmG
— The Wrestling Shed (@WrestlingShed) January 16, 2022
Rock n Roll will never die!@RealRickyMorton #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/gMVzG2aFzA
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 16, 2022
HE GOT HIM!!#GCWSayYouWill @RealRickyMorton @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/UBQay6RJRU
— 🎬Pink Lady Takes Manhattan🌃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 16, 2022
.@RealRickyMorton just pinned Matt Cardona! #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/JtNh7cN0bP
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 16, 2022
.@RealRickyMorton tells the Cardona's what he thinks of them.#GCWSayYouWill @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/xkF6Fsly1j pic.twitter.com/x3Sdqeye0I
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) January 16, 2022
Joey Janela is here to save Ricky Morton of the Rock N’ Roll Express! #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/ccleDiWm9m
— 𝙬𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙣 (@wokenremastered) January 16, 2022
1 week to go!!@JANELABABY and @TheMattCardona will face off at Hammerstein! #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/YpIQOM6Lja
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 16, 2022
.@IamKylieRae IS HERE!!! 🙌🏼 #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/SJDSZjkhaz
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 16, 2022
.@AllieKATCH 🤝 @IamKylieRae #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/H9q6z64xEf
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 16, 2022
My favorite of all GCW @AllieKATCH #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/mM1CTFXxJC
— HeelMOC Backup account 🇨🇦 (@HeelMOC_) January 16, 2022
Kylie Rae is the fkng best!😆👏🏼@IamKylieRae #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/0YFwDTpDvs
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 16, 2022
The sweetest FUCK YOU ever@IamKylieRae #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/MSkWsXEaQ2
— 🎬Pink Lady Takes Manhattan🌃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 16, 2022
.@IamKylieRae hits an arm drag and flips over into a superkick!#GCWSayYouWill @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/xkF6Fsly1j pic.twitter.com/2uBNTz1rLG
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) January 16, 2022
Oh, and now Allie's gonna learn a new chord…#GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/Ze2QLpPYaJ
— Joel Pearl | TimAndJoelPod.com (@JoelPearl) January 16, 2022
Double J with that damn guitar to Allie Katch! #GCWSAYYOUWILL pic.twitter.com/lrQKT9Gbh4
— Big Willie-isms (@bigwillieisms) January 16, 2022
YEEEEEEES!! PRETTY GOOD TO SEE #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/uTMwZJ0QYQ
— Miguel Rodriguez (@miguel_____14) January 16, 2022
