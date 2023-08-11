Live Nation Objects To MLW’s Request For Documentation In WWE Lawsuit

Live Nation has filed an objection to MLW’s request for documentation in the company’s lawsuit filed against WWE. As PWInsider reports, Live Nation Entertainment has filed the documentation objecting after MLW sent them letters requesting documentation regarding WWE’s contracts with the booking company.

According to the outlet, MLW requested the following:

“All documents relating to: a) The negotiation of exclusivity provisions in contracts and contract amendments with WWE concerning the booking of any Live Nation Venue; b) WWE’s request for exclusivity in the booking of, or attempt to book, any Live Nation Venue for events; and c) Communications with WWE concerning third parties’ or Competitors’ booking of, or attempt to book, any Live Nation Venue for events.” “All documents relating to requests by WWE that you cancel, refuse to book, or refuse to promote non-WWE events, including events of Competitors, held at any Live Nation Venue, including but not limited to documents relating to: a) Threats by WWE that retaliatory actions would be taken if you allowed non-WWE events, including events of Competitors, to be booked or to take place at any Live Nation Venue; and b) Any provision in any agreement with WWE that prohibits, hinders, or limits you from booking or promoting events with Competitors, including but not limited to provisions that prevent you from booking or promoting any Competitor’s events within a certain time period before or after a WWE event held at any Live Nation Venue.” “All documents relating to the Action, including but not limited to communications with third parties relating to any subpoena issued seeking evidence or testimony relevant to the Action”

Live Nation argued that the request is “overbroad, and therefore unreasonable and oppressive, as there is no limitation as to time.” It also objected on the basis that the term “exclusivity” is vague and said that the request is asking for disclosure of privileged information that includes some confidential information. It was noted that :MLW’s request references activity back to 2001, which implies plaintiff is seeking 22 years of records, which is clearly unduly burdensome.”

The court has not yet ruled on the objection.