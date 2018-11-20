Live Notes From Enzo Amore’s Rap Concert, Claims he’s The Only One to Stand Up To WWE

Enzo Amore performed his rap concert at Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles last night, here are highlights, courtesy of Wrestling Inc and @RiversLangley…

The attendance was pretty poor, as seen at the end of the video below. Whisky a Go Go has a capacity of 500, and the concert was estimated to have drawn around 80 fans.

In the videos below, Enzo addressed reports about being kicked out of the WWE locker room. Enzo claimed that he was kicked out because he “was the only motherf–ker who would stand up to bullies and punch somebody in the f–king mouth.”

“I’m up against a giant right now, but I’m the only motherf–ker with the balls to go up against that giant and that is a fact,” Enzo said. “If you ever heard a story about me getting kicked out of a locker room, that sh-t leaks, that’s because I was the only motherf–ker who would stand up to bullies and punch somebody in the f–king mouth, but you guys didn’t hear about that! You heard what they leaked, but Enzo is a real one, dawg!”