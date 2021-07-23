Live Notes From Fan in Attendance at AEW Fyter Fest Night Two & Dark Taping

A new report from a fan in attendance at this week’s AEW taping for night two of Fyter Fest and Dark has some notes from the show. You can see the full set of live notes below courtesy of Dylan Solis and PWInsider:

7/21 AEW Live Notes and Dark Spoilers

I will say that I made it into the building approx. 15 minutes late. Traffic getting to the arena was awful and a 6:00 bell time is not very convenient for those who work jobs with normal working hours, and yes, I did leave work early. I guess that’s just a disadvantage of being in the Central Time Zone. I feel for everyone on the West Coast.

When I arrived, I saw the following being taped for AEW Dark:

• The Dark Order (Stu Grayson and Evil Uno) def. Fly Def (a local Texas team)

• The Hardy Family Office (comprised of Angelico, Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) came out for an interview with Tony Schiavone. They argued about who was in charge since Matt Hardy wasn’t in attendance. They were interrupted by Marko Stunt, who ran them down. Jora Johl attacked Marko and threw him into the ring for the beatdown. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy tried to make the save but couldn’t overcome the numbers. Christian Cage came to even the odds and the babyfaces cleared the ring.

• Dante Martin and The Varsity Blondes def. Ryan Nemeth and The Acclaimed. Dante picked up the pin on Nemeth. Brian Pillman Jr. cut a promo about how great it is being the #1 ranked tag team in the #1 wrestling company. The Acclaimed teased getting back in the ring but backed off. It’s not over between those two teams.

At this point, there was still about 20 minutes until Dynamite went live, and Dark was done taping. Justin Roberts promised a “special guest” and Cody came out to hype up the crowd.

After Cody left, QT Marshall came out with Factory members Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto. They refused to compete in Dallas, which the crowd cheered for. Tony Khan came out and QT kissed up to the boss. Tony asked QT and the Factory to leave and went over the card for the live crowd.

Then, Dynamite went on the air. Since Cory and Anthony do such a great job of covering and blogging each week, I’ll just include my live thoughts (not sure how things came across on TV):

• Chris Jericho got by far the biggest reaction of the night.

• I was surprised at the lack of reaction for Nick Gage’s debut. Those who knew who he was popped huge, but it seemed like a large portion of the audience didn’t know him.

• MJF and Kenny Omega received the most heat

• Adam Page got a huge reaction, many chants of “Cowboy Sh*t”

• The crowd came to their feet when Orange Cassidy went face-to-face with Sting and popped for the kick silliness.

• During commercials, Justin Roberts would point out fans’ signs. One sign said, “Tony Khan saved wrestling.” Roberts simply said, “Yes he did,” which led to a huge “Tony” chant.

• Britt Baker was over HUGE in Dallas. Probably second only to Jericho. Tons of DMD signs and chants. Some missteps in the Women’s Title match almost lost the live crowd, but Britt was able to reel them back in. She is a bonafide star.

• The crowd was way more into the Chavo Guerrero surprise than the Nick Gage reveal, which really surprised me. Lots of chants for Chavo.

• Main event time. The crowd was firmly cheering Mox in the beginning, but Archer was able to turn them. It seemed like a feel-good moment for him to win the belt in his hometown.

• Jake Roberts seemed bothered and left ringside when Moxley licked Archer’s blood. (Can we stop doing this in wrestling altogether?) Not sure if this was noted on commentary but it caught the attention of many fans.

• After Dynamite went off the air, Archer cut a promo thanking the fans as the new IWGP US Champ. He left and Mox called him back to the ring. Mox presented Archer with the belt and raised him arm, congratulating him.

There was a short break, and then AEW began taping matches for Dark Elevation. Eddie Kingston cut a promo in the time in-between and then joined the announce desk. Here are the segments that were taped:

• Jungle Boy def. Marq Quen

• Thunder Rosa def. An enhancement talent (did not receive an entrance and I didn’t catch her name). Rosa got a great reaction and came out with the Texas flag.

• Angelico def. Marko Stunt

• Smart Mark Sterling came out to cut a promo with Jade Cargill. He ran down Texas and said that restaurants, businesses, and Hollywood should all want to be part of the #JadeBrand. Why? Because “I’m that b*tch!” (Jade’s words)

• Yuka Sakazaki def. An enhancement talent (did not receive an entrance and I didn’t catch her name)

• Luchasaurus def. Jora Johl

• Scorpio Sky def. Fuego del Sol. The crowd was very much into to Fuego, a regular on the Texas indy scene.

• Tay Conti and Kris Statlander def. The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski. This match was a lot of fun. Tay Conti’s energy is infectious and it’s hard not to root for her.

• Lee Johnson def. Luther. After the match, Miro came to the stage and informed Lee that he will be the next challenger for the TNT Championship at AEW Homecoming on August 4.

At this point I had to head home. It was 10:30 and they gave no indication as to how close to the end of the show we were. Overall, it was a fun night of wrestling, but AEW needs to be mindful that Wednesday is a weeknight. 3-3.5 hours of action-packed wrestling would have sufficed. 4-5 hours was too long. Thanks for reading!