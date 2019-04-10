Live Notes From Last Night’s Smackdown: Crowd Thins Out Before 205 Live Starts, Biggest Pops, More

– A live report from a fan in attendance has some off-camera details from last night’s Smackdown. John Q (per PWInsider) reports:

The upper half of the arena was tarped off from behind the stage to most of the hard camera side. Seemed like more than usual.

There was a lot of empty seats scattered here and there but most of the seats were taken.

Biggest pops of the night were The New Day at the start of the show, the Hardys winning the belts, Becky, the RKO outta nowhere, plus taking the cake…. BRAUN!!!!!!

Very interesting to note during the main event, McIntyre left about 4 minutes into the match through the crowd and never came back.

Just New Day celebrated in the ring with Kofi and his family after cameras stopped rolling.

Nothing much of note happened during the commercial breaks, just entrances, and announced a main event of Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens which I guess happened after 205 Live.

A lot of the losers of the matches exited through the crowd behind the commentators. A lot of security around for that, and should be especially after Saturday night.

About 1/3 of the arena emptied out after SD went off the air. 205 live isn’t very popular with the majority I guess. I left myself after the first match.

All in all not a bad night, but not that A+ caliber show after Mania either. Felt like a jazzed up house show.

Noticed that on the Flatbush Ave. side of the arena that the satellite trucks were parked there. Don’t remember ever seeing this before as everywhere in front of the arena is usually traffic choked.

Note to fans: If you ever go to the Barclays Center and don’t want to stand amongst 1,000 people going through the front entrance, go around to the Dean St. side. MUCH LESS CROWDED!!!!! Best kept secret. Trust me on this!!! Thank me later.