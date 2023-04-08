Live Notes From Last Night’s Smackdown Including Dark Matches

WWE presented a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown last night from the Moda Center in Portland. PWInsider has several live notes from the episode, including what happened when the show went off the air.

* Triple H & Sami Zayn got big pops, as did Jey Uso when he stopped Solo from hitting the spike on Sami. Dominik got the most heel heat, with Jey also getting booed when he attacked Sami. Solo also got heat and chants of “you’re not ready.”

* There were two post-show dark matches. The first featured Austin Theory defending the US title against Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler then sold the finisher to the point he was carried to the back by the referee.

* The dark match main event had Matt Riddle beat Solo Sikoa by DQ when Jey interfered. Solo dominated the match prior to that. They beat down Riddle until Sami saved him.