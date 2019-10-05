Live Notes From Tonight’s Smackdown: No Segment After Show Ended, XFL Ad Gets Booed

– There was nothing that took place after tonight’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, according to a live report. PWInsider reports that after the show ended, WWE thanked the fans for coming and the show was done. That resulted in fans being less than pleased and they began to chant for Steve Austin, who did not appear.

– In related news, a Steve Austin pre-tape took place before the show went live.

– The site also notes that an XFL commercial was aired during the break, which got booed.