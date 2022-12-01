– PWInsider has some live notes from last night’s AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show was held at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to the report, the AEW Dynamite show and TV tapings appeared to have a smaller attendance than the last time AEW visited the arena. WrestleTix reported an estimated 3,600 tickets were sold for the event. According to PWInsider’s report, the floor seats appeared to be sold out, but the bottom level was less than half full, and the upper level seats appeared to be about a quarter full.

Of the shirts that were available about the event, The Acclaimed appeared to be the best-seller, with many of the signage at the arena showing fan support for The Acclaimed. The report also noted that The Acclaimed got the biggest reaction of the night. Also, the return of Hangman Page also got a major reaction from the crowd.

MJF reportedly got the biggest heel heat all night at the tapings.