Live Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw

A few notes from a fan in attendance at last night’s episode of WWE Raw have been revealed. Thanks to 411 reader Jonfw2 for sending along the following notes from the show:

* Natalya vs. Sonya Deville and Alpha Academy vs. American Made were taped for WWE Main Event before the show.

* There was commotion during one of the commercial breaks late in the show, as if the ring crew was repairing something. This was about 45 minutes before the end of the show when Kevin Owens came out from under the ring, and one of the “ring crew” was in a hoodie with their hood up.

* Michael Cole and Pat McAfeee snuck out during the stretcher job while the cameras were on Sami Zayn. Jon describes the stretcher job as being “very authentic” with legit Cleveland Clinic personnel in the ring. He asked one of them if Zayn was going to be okay and says the guy “smirked and rolled his eyes.”

– Jey Uso had the biggest reaction of the night by far, with Rhea Ripley #2 when she interrupted Charlotte Flair. The crowd “absolutely murdered” Flair with their live reaction. Jon says that Flair was “so gracious to the fans when she left.”

* The post-Raw dark match saw #DIY retain the WWE Tag Team Championships against the Motor City Machine Guns. After the match, the Guns put Ciampa through a table to “send the crowd home happy” although #DIY were the crowd favorites. Ciampa and Gargano stayed around afterward and and signed autographs and took photos with the fans.

* The venue was described as “a legit sellout” with the third level completely open and full. An employee told Jon outside the venue that it was “significantly larger than they were told to expect.”