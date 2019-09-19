wrestling / News
Live NXT Off-Air Notes and Dark Match Result
September 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Some notes from tonight’s live debut of NXT on USA Network have made their way online. PWInsider reports that Full Sail University has been reconfigured a bit, with a lower, flatter ramp and seating reorganized to make more room for floor seats on one side.
In addition, the commentary team has been moved from in front of the Tron to a spot between the hard camera position and an expanded area for bleachers. There is a tower set above the commentary that appears to be for interview space, and they are selling a “Live from Full Sail’ T-shirt.
Finally, the site reports that Angel Garza defeated Raul Mendoza in a dark match before the show went live.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says Vince McMahon’s Involvement Will Not Change the Core of NXT, Talks NXT vs. AEW
- KM and Pat Buck Reach Out To Big Cass After WrestlePro Incident, Enzo Thanks Fans For Support
- Bruce Prichard on What Happened With Jean-Pierre Lafitte Refusing to Job to Diesel in Montreal, How Montreal Shows Were Booked Differently at the Time
- Jim Ross Says Jim Herd Wanted Ric Flair to Have a Spartacus Gimmick in WCW, How Flair Reacted