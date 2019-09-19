Live NXT Off-Air Notes and Dark Match Result

– Some notes from tonight’s live debut of NXT on USA Network have made their way online. PWInsider reports that Full Sail University has been reconfigured a bit, with a lower, flatter ramp and seating reorganized to make more room for floor seats on one side.

In addition, the commentary team has been moved from in front of the Tron to a spot between the hard camera position and an expanded area for bleachers. There is a tower set above the commentary that appears to be for interview space, and they are selling a “Live from Full Sail’ T-shirt.

Finally, the site reports that Angel Garza defeated Raul Mendoza in a dark match before the show went live.