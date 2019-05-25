wrestling / News
Live Photos and Notes from AEW Double or Nothing
We’re live at AEW Double or Nothing and will be posting live photos and notes below. Csonka’s full live coverage is here.
Justin Roberts is here to warm up the crowd for the Buy In portion of the show. Hope everyone stuck outside can make it in. I’d say arena is about half full now. #AEWDoN #AEW pic.twitter.com/FZ6XNocOHB
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
MJF and the first wrestlers are making their way out for the Buy In. #AEWDoN #AEW #DoubeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/rthcgNpxUG
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
Here are the rules for the Casino Battle Royal. It involves card ducks and card suits. It seems a little convoluted to be honest. #AEWDoN #AEW #DoubeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/vh0IGGDZ1w
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
Joey Janela arrives and gets suplexed. Shawn Spears is here and gets a big pop. More people are filing in. I’d say about three fourths full now. Huge “10” chants are erupting for Spears. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/Wuvm5HxdkW
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
Fans are popping for Glacier in the Battle Royale. Billy Gun and Ace Romero are also here. #AEW #DoubeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/56aOhV76aT
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
I’m noticing now the announcers aren’t ringside for the event. Also Tommy Dreamer leaves and comes back with a trash can. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/10xcvForyS
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
Adam Hangman Page arrives to a huge pop. And he looks #FullGearReady despite not being allowed to compete tonight. #AEWDoN #AEW pic.twitter.com/jKAcfworAR
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
Wrestler with no legs Dustin Thomas eliminates Shawn Spears. It got a nice pop. #AEW #AEWDoN #DoubeOrNothing
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
And the final four are Adam Page, Jimmy Havoc, Luchasaurus and MJF. Jimmy Havoc just eliminated Jungle Boy by biting his fingers off the ropes. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/J3wVdzS7Q5
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
The Workhorse did it. Adam Hangman Page hangs on after MJF almost steals the win and tosses MJF out. Hangman now secures a shot at the inaugural AEW Championship. Good reaction for Hangman’s win. Arena looks nearly full now. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/HQmhHSvxpX
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
