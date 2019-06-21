wrestling / News

WWE News: Live Preview and Watch-Along of Stomping Grounds Set For Sunday, A Look at Alexa Bliss’ Ring Gear Wardrobe

June 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Baron Corbin WWE Stomping Grounds

– WWE has announced a live preview of Stomping Grounds on Sunday before the PPV. The preview will be on WWE’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accoutns and feature Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler and Heavy Machinery. It starts at 3 PM ET.

– The company also announced a watch-along during the PPV featuring Cathy Kelley and a revolving door of stars including Dana Brooke, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Booker T and David Otunga on the social media accounts.

– Here is a new bonus clip from WWE 365 looking inside Alexa Bliss’ ring gear wardrobe:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, WWE Stomping Grounds, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading