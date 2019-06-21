wrestling / News
WWE News: Live Preview and Watch-Along of Stomping Grounds Set For Sunday, A Look at Alexa Bliss’ Ring Gear Wardrobe
June 21, 2019
– WWE has announced a live preview of Stomping Grounds on Sunday before the PPV. The preview will be on WWE’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accoutns and feature Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler and Heavy Machinery. It starts at 3 PM ET.
– The company also announced a watch-along during the PPV featuring Cathy Kelley and a revolving door of stars including Dana Brooke, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Booker T and David Otunga on the social media accounts.
– Here is a new bonus clip from WWE 365 looking inside Alexa Bliss’ ring gear wardrobe:
