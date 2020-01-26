wrestling / News

Live Q&A With Shawn Michaels and Triple H Now Online

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WWE NXT

Triple H and Shawn Michaels took part in a live Q&A with Cathy Kelley after tonight’s Worlds Collide event, which you can see below. If you want to check out our full report of the show, you can find that here.

Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Joseph Lee

