wrestling / News
Live Q&A With Shawn Michaels and Triple H Now Online
January 25, 2020 | Posted by
Triple H and Shawn Michaels took part in a live Q&A with Cathy Kelley after tonight’s Worlds Collide event, which you can see below. If you want to check out our full report of the show, you can find that here.
More Trending Stories
- One Man Gang on Why Vince McMahon Changed Him to the Akeem Character, How Vince Thought His Original Gimmick Was ‘Too Black and White’
- Bruce Prichard on How Buster Douglas Beating Mike Tyson Screwed Up The Main Event III, Scrambling to Replace Tyson With Douglas
- Vampiro On Having Heat With Sting Over His Facepaint, Sting’s Look Not Being Authentic
- Rocky Johnson’s Best Friend Clears Up Rumor Surrounding Vince McMahon’s Behavior At Funeral