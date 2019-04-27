wrestling / News
Impact News: Live Smoke Show Set For Impact Rebellion, Rebellion Opening Video
– Impact Wrestling has announced a new segment for this Sunday’s Impact Rebellion PPV. As you can see below, the company announced a Live Smoke Show from Scarlett Bordeaux for the PPV. 411 will have live coverage of the show.
BREAKING: This Sunday, the Rebel Entertainment Complex is going to get HOT with a LIVE Smoke Show! #IMPACTRebellion @Lady_Scarlett13
TICKETS: https://t.co/qXpKQR3zQJ @FiteTV: https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/qy2vw9ZGAG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 27, 2019
– The company also released the opening video for the PPV, which you can see below:
This opening video for Rebellion will get you INSANELY HYPED for THIS SUNDAY'S PPV in Toronto. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/e6MFzN38os
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 27, 2019
