Impact News: Live Smoke Show Set For Impact Rebellion, Rebellion Opening Video

April 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Rebellion Smoke Show

– Impact Wrestling has announced a new segment for this Sunday’s Impact Rebellion PPV. As you can see below, the company announced a Live Smoke Show from Scarlett Bordeaux for the PPV. 411 will have live coverage of the show.

– The company also released the opening video for the PPV, which you can see below:

Impact Rebellion, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

