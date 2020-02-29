wrestling / News
Live Stream For EVOLVE 145 Is Now Online
February 29, 2020 | Posted by
EVOLVE 145 is happening right now in Queens, New York and is streaming on the promotion’s Facebook page. You can see that stream below.
Here’s the lineup:
* Anything Goes: EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren
* EVOLVE Tag Team Titles No. 1 Contendership: AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray
* Mansoor vs. Curt Stallion
* JD Drake vs. Brendan Vink
* Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino
* Brandi Lauren vs. Avery Taylor
* Harlem Bravado vs. Denzel Dejournette
* Jessi Kamea vs. Alex Sky
* Also appearing at EVOLVE 145 are Stephen Wolf, Jake Atlas and Jon Davis.
