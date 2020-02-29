Live Stream For EVOLVE 145 Is Now Online

EVOLVE 145 is happening right now in Queens, New York and is streaming on the promotion’s Facebook page. You can see that stream below.

Here’s the lineup:

* Anything Goes: EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

* EVOLVE Tag Team Titles No. 1 Contendership: AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

* Mansoor vs. Curt Stallion

* JD Drake vs. Brendan Vink

* Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino

* Brandi Lauren vs. Avery Taylor

* Harlem Bravado vs. Denzel Dejournette

* Jessi Kamea vs. Alex Sky

* Also appearing at EVOLVE 145 are Stephen Wolf, Jake Atlas and Jon Davis.