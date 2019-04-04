WrestleCon Supershow Results From New York City – Ric Flair, Sean Waltman Appear

Here are ongoing results from tonight’s WrestleCon Supershow in New York City.

* Road Warrior Animal welcomes fans to the show and introduces Ric Flair who gets a big pop from the crowd. Flair says there was a time when hotels wouldn’t want so many wrestlers in the same place, and says he is so happy to see women headline WrestleMania on Sunday.

Your ambassadors for the event #wrestlecon

Ric Flair at WrestleCon Supershow

* Mark Hitchcock, who passed away last year, is remembered by his sister and fiancee along with a video tribute.

* Masato Tanaka defeated Eddie Kingston. After the match, Kingston thanked Tanaka, said this was one of his dream matches, got on his knees, and shook hands with Tanaka.

* Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. came out and issued an open challenge and said they hated the other brother tag team, which prompted a Young Bucks chant from the audience. They decided that since there were no tag teams who can match up with them, they’d fight each other.

Lucha Bros are in the building 😍 and they're talking about the Bucks being too scared to be here 👀 #wrestlecon

* Rey Fenix defeated Pentagon Jr.

* Puma King, Samantha Heights, DJ Z, & Tajiri defeated Sammy Guevara, LAX, & Diamante.

* Robbie Eagles defeates Arez and Flamita.

Bullet Club's influence felt at #wrestlecon as Robbie Eagles faces Flamita and Arez.

* Jushin Liger, Sean Waltman, and Hurricane Helms defeated Man Scout Jake Manning, Zane Riley, and Caleb Konley. After the match, Waltman said he wrestled tonight for Liger since this is Liger’s swan song. Helms led the crowd in a “Thank You Liger” chant.

Liger gets a big pop at #wrestlecon supershow 😁😊 #legend

Liger. XPAC & Shane Helms vs The Revolt #WrestleCon. This is like the greatest 3 man team of cruiserweights ever?

Huge chant for Jushin Liger. Been watching him for more than 20 years. An absolute legend who transitioned from flyer to junior hoss seamlessly. One of the true architects of modern wrestling.

#WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/hiI1QvsJcT — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) April 5, 2019

* Dragon Lee defeated Cavernario. Fans threw money into the ring after the match because they loved it so much.

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Shane Strickland.

* SCU came out and insulted the town, bringing out Orange Cassidy and Best Friends.

* SCU defeated Orange Cassidy and Best Friends.

* Will Ospreay defeated Bandido.